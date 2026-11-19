In northern Mongolia, archaeologists excavated a nearly 2,000-year-old tomb of a representative of the elite of the Xiongnu Empire. More than 400 items were found in the burial, including a glass cup with a handle that researchers believe may have been made in the Roman Empire. According to Live Science, it is the largest Xiongnu tomb ever found in Mongolia.

Nine stone layers

The burial was excavated over four years at the Duurlig Nars site. The National Museum of Korea, the Institute of Archaeology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, and the National Museum of Mongolia took part in the study.

The tomb has an approximately square shape and a long passageway. Its total length, including the passageway, is about 73 meters. Archaeologists recorded nine concentric stone layers, each smaller than the previous one. The structure reaches a depth of about 14.5 meters and resembles an inverted pyramid.

In the central part of the structure, researchers found a wooden burial chamber with a coffin. Its dimensions are smaller than those of other elite Xiongnu burials. In a statement, the National Museum of Korea suggested that this may reflect changes in society and the weakening of the Xiongnu Empire in the late 1st to 2nd centuries CE.

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Objects from distant trade connections

Among the finds are silver horse ornaments with quartz inlays and a wheel from a lacquered horse-drawn carriage. These items indicate the high social status of the buried person.

Fifteen flat pieces of jade, overlapping one another, also lay at the bottom of the wooden coffin. At least one bi jade disc was often placed in the burials of Han Dynasty nobility, but the finds from the Xiongnu tomb are irregularly shaped and bear engraved patterns. Researchers believe this may indicate the adoption of Han burial practice with its own reinterpretation.

The origin of the transparent glass cup with a handle still needs to be clarified through further research. Archaeologists also plan to analyze teeth and hair from the coffin to determine the chromosomal sex of the buried person and a possible family relationship with other people buried in the Duurlig Nars complex.

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