Moscow has reported the arrest of Colonel General Yury Grekhov, deputy commander of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, the aggressor state, in a corruption case. The Moscow Times reports, citing Kommersant newspaper sources in law enforcement agencies.

Pretrial detention in a military court

According to the publication, on Wednesday a judge at a Moscow military court ordered Grekhov to be remanded in custody. Sources familiar with the investigation said only that the case is related to corruption. The specific circumstances of the case were not disclosed. Russian officials did not publicly comment on reports of the general’s arrest.

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Service and EU sanctions

Grekhov has held the position of deputy commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces since 2021. That same year, he was awarded the rank of colonel general. Before being appointed to his current post, he spent more than ten years in senior command positions in Russia’s air defense forces.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Grekhov over his role in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The EU noted his involvement in Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

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