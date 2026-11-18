In Moscow, Russian law enforcement agencies of the aggressor state have opened a case over suspected large-scale fraud against Mark Varshaver, president of the Lenkom Mark Zakharov Theater. The case also involves 87-year-old theater producer Valery Yanklovich. Meduza reports, citing the newspaper Kommersant.

Searches and documents

One of Lenkom's executives filed a report with law enforcement. Searches at the theater took place on November 17. Investigators also searched the offices of those involved and seized financial documents concerning the theater's relations with Yanklovich's sole proprietorship.

A Kommersant source in the theater community said that all property had been seized from 79-year-old Varshaver and that he had been barred from leaving the country. The exact charges against Varshaver and Yanklovich are currently unknown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rights to productions

According to the newspaper, Yanklovich financed Lenkom productions, while his sole proprietorship owns the rights to nearly all of the theater's performances, including productions by Mark Zakharov.

Varshaver worked at Lenkom for about 40 years. Under artistic director Mark Zakharov, he was responsible for the theater's administrative affairs. Zakharov died in 2019. In January 2025, Vladimir Pankov, who had previously headed the Center for Drama and Directing, was appointed the theater's artistic director. At the same time, the position of president was created at the theater and taken by Varshaver.

Shortly before the searches, Kommersant, citing a source, wrote that Varshaver could soon be dismissed from his post.

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