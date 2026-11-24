In Moscow, Russia — an aggressor state — 57-year-old Anton Linkvist, the founder and CEO of the military gear store chain "Vtoroy Front," has been remanded in custody. The case is linked to alleged donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Meduza reports.

Detention and charges

Ostorozhno, Novosti, which first reported the detention, said that Linkvist's name appeared in a data leak involving donations to the foundation. According to the outlet, the businessman was detained on November 19 and placed in a pretrial detention center the following day.

TASS, citing court documents, confirmed the detention. Russian authorities charged Linkvist with financing extremist activity under Part 1 of Article 282.3 of Russia's Criminal Code. The article carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison.

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Supplies for a GRU unit

Linkvist has run the Vtoroy Front chain since 1995. It sells military gear and has three stores in Moscow.

According to The Insider, in 2016 and 2017, Linkvist signed four state contracts worth a total of 2.23 million rubles with military unit No. 92154. This number corresponds to the 322nd Senezh Special Purpose Center, one of the most secretive units of Russia's GRU. Open-source data, The Insider notes, indicate that Linkvist is the unit's third-largest supplier by volume.

Russian authorities designated the Anti-Corruption Foundation an "extremist" organization in 2021. Since then, according to Meduza, Russian law enforcement has opened at least 225 criminal cases over donations to the foundation. Penalties in such cases have ranged from large fines to imprisonment: biologist Sofia Rosenfeld, in particular, was sentenced to three and a half years in a penal colony for two donations of 1,000 rubles each.

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