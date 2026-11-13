In Moscow, Russia — an aggressor state — Denis Ashirov, the state secretary and deputy head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, known as Rosmolodezh, has been detained. He is suspected of fraud linked to state contracts, The Moscow Times reports, citing three RBC sources.

Contracts worth 40.5 million rubles

According to RBC, investigators are examining two state contracts with a total value of 40.5 million rubles, or about $492,000. Rosmolodezh signed them with the private Synergy University in 2023 and 2024.

Ashirov has held the positions of state secretary and deputy head of the agency since July 2022. Investigators are examining his role in overseeing the performance of the contracts and approving the university's work on behalf of Rosmolodezh. If found guilty of large-scale fraud, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The university's position

Synergy University confirmed that the investigation concerns two contracts to develop online training programs for employees working with young people. The programs focused on preventing negative social phenomena.

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The university said it had fully fulfilled its obligations under both contracts within the established deadlines. According to the institution, the results of the work passed the customer's review, were accepted, and completion certificates were signed by authorized officials. The university also noted that it won open tenders involving seven organizations and that antimonopoly authorities found no violations.

RBC and Russian state media reported that Mikhail Yerofeyev, Synergy's vice-rector for regional development, was also detained during the searches. The university said that no charges had been brought against its employees.

Rosmolodezh shapes Russia's youth policy and implements youth programs, including educational forums and grant projects.

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