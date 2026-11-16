The trial of opposition politician and former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane will begin in Mozambique on November 17. He faces five charges, including public incitement to crimes, incitement to collective disobedience and terrorism following the October 2024 elections. If convicted, Mondlane could face more than 20 years in prison, Deutsche Welle reports.

The prosecution and defense positions

Mondlane rejected all charges and said that he had not called for violence. According to him, his public statements were intended to prevent violence. Prosecutors claim there is a connection between his calls in social media broadcasts and violence during the protests. The indictment is based on his appeals calling for protests, strikes and civil disobedience.

In the presidential and parliamentary elections in October 2024, Mondlane ran with the backing of the left-wing opposition party Podemos, but did not recognize the official results. Daniel Chapo of the Frelimo party, which has governed the country since independence in 1975, was declared the winner.

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Protests and transparency concerns

For months after the elections, the country saw demonstrations, strikes, road blockades and clashes with security forces. According to civil society organizations, more than 400 people were killed; stores and public facilities were also reportedly looted or destroyed.

Lawyer Baltazar Fael, who reviewed the indictment, questioned the grounds for the charge of incitement to terrorism. In his view, such a charge requires proof of a plausible link between Mondlane's statements and specific violent acts, as well as his intent to incite them.

The Supreme Court also denied the defense's request to livestream the hearing. The court explained the decision by citing risks to the safety of trial participants, possible influence on or intimidation of witnesses, and the need to ensure the proper conduct of the proceedings. Critics consider the decision a restriction on the transparency of the trial.

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