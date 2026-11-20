Researchers have identified distinctive DNA methylation patterns in the brains of people diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. These molecular marks differed both from those in people without psychiatric diagnoses and from changes found in people with major depressive disorder, Live Science reports.

DNA methylation is an epigenetic change: it does not alter the genetic code but can affect gene activity. Researchers note that these features may help better understand differences in how the brains of people with PTSD function.

Analysis of 302 postmortem brains

Scientists analyzed 302 brain samples donated for research after death. The sample included 101 brains from people diagnosed with PTSD, 101 from people with major depressive disorder, and 100 from people without diagnosed psychiatric disorders. The researchers also had access to these individuals’ medical records.

The team studied three brain regions: the prefrontal cortex, the amygdala, and the hippocampus. The prefrontal cortex is associated, among other things, with planning and decision-making; the amygdala is an important center for processing emotions; and the hippocampus plays a key role in memory and learning.

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Differences from depression

Compared with the brains of people without diagnosed disorders, people with PTSD showed distinct DNA methylation patterns particularly clearly in the prefrontal cortex. In major depressive disorder, by contrast, the region with pronounced methylation differences was the amygdala.

In depression, methylation changes mainly involved the same set of genes across different brain regions. In PTSD, no such consistent pattern was found: the set of involved genes differed depending on the brain region. Methylation patterns could also vary depending on sex, ethnic background, and the age at which a person experienced a traumatic event.

Study limitations

The study, published on November 20 in the journal Cell Reports, does not make it possible to determine what exactly caused the identified differences. It is currently unknown whether they are a consequence of PTSD, a risk factor for its development, or the result of other circumstances associated with the disorder.

The authors also did not account for the possible impact of substance use, which is associated with both PTSD and depression and can also affect DNA methylation. Because postmortem samples were analyzed, the scientists relied on medical documentation rather than assessing participants’ condition directly.

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