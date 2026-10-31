In Mumbai, India, unidentified individuals opened fire on Indian actor Tiger Shroff, wounding his driver. The alleged attackers, in a voice message claiming responsibility for the attack, said they were linked to the group of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Police, however, have not confirmed this link, Deutsche Welle reports.

The attack on Shroff was the latest in a series of incidents affecting prominent figures in India’s film industry, centered in Mumbai and known as Bollywood. Since 2022, armed individuals have fired at the apartment of actor Salman Khan and the home of director Rohit Shetty in Mumbai, as well as at the family home of actress Disha Patani in northern India. Actor Ranveer Singh, according to DW, also allegedly received a demand to pay nearly $1.1 million.

Attacks have also taken place outside India: a café in the Canadian city of Surrey owned by comedian Kapil Sharma has been shot at three times.

The Bishnoi group

Lawrence Bishnoi, 33, is from the state of Punjab. According to journalist Jupinderjit Singh, he was involved in student politics in Chandigarh and turned to criminal activity after being imprisoned. Investigators believe Bishnoi directs operations from prison using concealed phones and messaging apps.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the report, Bishnoi’s network operates in several states in northern India and beyond. In September 2025, Canada added the Bishnoi group to its list of terrorist organizations. Last month, the FBI added Satinderjit Singh, known as Goldy Brar, to its list of the ten most wanted individuals, offering up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest. U.S. prosecutors described Brar as the alleged head of the Bishnoi structure in North America.

Echoes of the criminal 1990s

Experts interviewed by DW note that the current situation differs from the 1990s, when Mumbai’s criminal groups were closely tied to Bollywood, invested in films, and extorted money from producers. In 1997, Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label, was shot dead, and in 2000 director Rakesh Roshan was wounded.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner D. Sivanandhan said that 101 businessmen were killed in the city in 1998 for failing to pay extortion demands. At the same time, crime journalist S. Hussain Zaidi believes it would be an exaggeration to call the current attacks a return of criminal control over the city: unlike in the 1990s, several competing groups do not currently operate in Mumbai.

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