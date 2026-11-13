In Mumbai, India, Bollywood stars and their families are increasingly turning to security guards after a series of shootings and extortion threats. As Dawn reports, these incidents have heightened fears in the film industry about a possible return of the influence of criminal groups, which was significant in the 1990s.

Actor and security agency owner Ronit Roy said there has been a sharp increase in demand for personal protection. According to him, security is being hired not only for leading actors but also for their family members and children.

Shootings and extortion

Recent incidents include a shooting targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in October, as well as an alleged demand for $600,000 from actor Tusshar Kapoor. Police arrested 13 people under organized crime laws in connection with the October shooting.

According to police, the attack was intended to extort money, demonstrate the group's influence and intimidate. Law enforcement officers also reported surveillance of other prominent people and issued a wanted notice for Anil Pandit, who is considered a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police link the latest wave of violence to this group.

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US prosecutors accuse Bishnoi, who is in prison, of running a global criminal network from behind bars.

Enhanced security measures

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently greeted fans outside his Mumbai home from behind a bulletproof protective structure. Security was also stepped up outside Shah Rukh Khan's home ahead of his birthday.

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to threats against Salman Khan over claims that the actor hunted blackbuck antelopes in 1998. Indian authorities have also accused gang members of shooting near Khan's home and of involvement in the murder of politician Baba Siddique, who had close ties to the film industry.

At the same time, writer and former investigative journalist S. Hussain Zaidi believes that some criminals are using the reputation of well-known gangsters to spread fear. Producer Boney Kapoor suggested that the current wave of violence would be short-lived, but stressed that the shootings cannot be ignored.

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