A multi-storey building under construction collapsed on Friday afternoon in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. Seven people may be trapped under the rubble, and a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, BBC News reports.

People sought beneath the rubble

Video shows the building’s lower floor collapsing first, after which the entire structure comes down, raising a cloud of dust over nearby streets. According to preliminary information, the building may have had 16 or 18 floors.

At the time of the collapse, dozens of construction workers were working on the upper floors. Footage also shows that scaffolding still surrounded the exterior of the building.

Kenyan Interior Ministry official Kipchumba Murkomen said that 66 of the 67 construction workers who were inside the structure were able to leave unharmed. One other worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The missing people were likely in shops near the base of the building. Officials said that 11 shops had already opened on the lower floors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questions over building regulations

Rescuers are working in Nairobi’s Eastleigh district, where the collapsed structure’s concrete slabs are lying on top of one another. They are cutting through metal structures to reach people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the Daily Nation newspaper, clearing the rubble with excavators is complicated by concerns that this could restrict access to air for people under the debris. Rescuers have therefore stopped using such equipment.

Kenya’s National Construction Authority said it had identified the company carrying out the development, as well as the project’s architect and structural engineer. At the same time, the agency did not say whether the construction site had been inspected before the collapse.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson told local media that the owners of the structure did not have the required documents for its use. He called for local authorities to be given broader powers to punish developers who fail to comply with approved plans and safety standards.

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