In the Eastleigh area of Nairobi, Kenya, 20 people remain missing after a building collapse. The rescue operation is continuing for a fourth day, while the families of the missing are waiting near the scene of the tragedy on 9th Street Avenue, where machinery is clearing the rubble.

Searches under the rubble

As Nation Kenya reports, 52 families reported loved ones missing after the collapse. According to Simon Osumba, the Nairobi North sub-county commissioner and head of the multi-agency rescue team, 32 missing people were later reunited with their families.

Rescuers are using technical equipment to determine whether the remaining 20 people were at the site at the time of the collapse. Osumba said that some mobile phone signals led to the destroyed building, so specialists do not rule out that people may still be under the debris.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The operation was briefly suspended on Monday, but resumed in the evening after rescuers resolved problems that arose during the work. Since the collapse, which occurred on Friday, six people have been pulled alive from the rubble; two of them were rescued two days after the incident.

Families demand faster action

Relatives of the missing are criticizing the national authorities and the Nairobi County administration, citing a slow response and a lack of equipment. The sister of one of the missing people, tailor Rosemary Chepkoech, said that the family has been at the collapse site since Saturday. According to her, the woman had recently begun working in one of the completed shops on the ground floor of the still-unfinished structure.

Ma Jimin, a representative of the Chinese company Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, said that its equipment had detected two people under the rubble who, he said, may be alive. The company's team arrived at the site on Monday evening to assist rescuers with specialized equipment.

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