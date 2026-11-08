In Thailand, rangers patrolling a nature trail in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province encountered a black panther on a road within the park on Sunday. The animal was spotted between the 21st and 22nd kilometre markers, Bangkok Post reports.

Two consecutive sightings

According to park chief Mongkol Chaipakdi, the predator was seen by staff patrolling the nature trail. A day earlier, a foreign tourist, Landru Guka, also reported seeing and photographing a black panther during a self-guided trip through the park.

The park administration noted that the Thai-speaking tourist followed the rules: he remained in his vehicle and did not disturb the animal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rules for visitors

The Kaeng Krachan forest complex is home to many protected wildlife species. Sightings of black panthers are considered a positive sign of the park's healthy ecosystem.

Mongkol Chaipakdi said patrols regularly monitor the area to protect visitors and reduce the risk of conflicts between people and wildlife. Tourists were urged to drive slowly, remain in their vehicles in designated risk areas, and not make loud noises that could disturb the animals.

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