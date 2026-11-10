In the United States, luxury home prices have been declining year on year for 31 consecutive months, but Florida has become one of the few exceptions. In October, the price threshold separating the country’s 10% most expensive listings stood at $1,197,014 — 2.3% lower than a year earlier, Fortune reports, citing a Realtor.com study.

Five Florida markets among growth leaders

Of the 43 metropolitan areas analyzed by Realtor.com, only 12 saw premium home prices rise by at least 1% year on year. Five of them are in Florida: Naples–Marco Island, North Port–Bradenton–Sarasota, Cape Coral–Fort Myers, Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, and Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater.

The largest increase was recorded in the Naples–Marco Island metropolitan area: the entry threshold for the top 10% of listings rose by 9%, to approximately $3.75 million. This is more than three times the nationwide figure. The most expensive properties there sold a median of 27 days faster than a year earlier. In the Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach area, this threshold rose by 4.1%, to about $2.3 million.

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Demand amid reduced supply

Realtor.com senior economist Anthony Smith noted that most Florida markets with rising prices are seeing a shrinking supply of homes priced from $1 million. Fewer available properties may support prices even amid the nationwide decline.

Demand is also affected by an inflow of wealthy Americans into the state. According to the publication, in 2019–2023 Florida received a net inflow of income from other states totaling $137 billion. Buyers of expensive estates in South Florida include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, as well as Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

At the same time, the premium segment declined faster in some of the country’s largest markets: in San Jose, the threshold for the top 10% of listings fell by 12.1%; in New York–Newark–Jersey City, by 11.3%; and in San Francisco, by 7.1%.

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