A study of mouse olfactory sensory neurons showed that clustered protocadherin genes can be transcribed in regions of densely packed heterochromatin, which is usually associated with suppressed gene activity. The findings suggest that, for transcription, these genes do not necessarily have to fully leave such a chromatin environment, according to a study published in Nature.

The neuron's molecular code

Protocadherins are cell-surface proteins that help neurons distinguish their own processes from those of other cells and form neural networks. Only a small randomly selected combination of protocadherin genes is expressed in an individual neuron. It creates a distinctive molecular “barcode”: processes with the same set of protocadherins recognize and avoid one another, while processes with different sets can interact.

In mice, 58 protocadherin genes are located in three clusters within a DNA region approximately one megabase long on chromosome 18. During the maturation of olfactory sensory neurons, researchers recorded increased contacts between different parts of this locus, including between enhancers and corresponding promoters.

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Compaction without stopping transcription

The study authors used the ORCA method to visualize DNA structure in individual cells. It was combined with fluorescent RNA labeling and STORM super-resolution microscopy. In mature olfactory neurons, regions of the locus containing many protocadherin genes accumulated H3K9me3, a marker characteristic of heterochromatin. Its level was approximately three times higher than in horizontal basal progenitor cells.

H3K9me3-marked regions formed a denser domain located closer to the center of the locus. At the same time, enhancers and regions containing C-type genes remained at the periphery and were not marked by this label. As the domain became more compact, the number of protocadherin genes expressed in a single cell also increased. Observations of individual DNA loci and newly synthesized RNA showed that transcription occurs in H3K9me3-marked nuclear territories without disrupting the domain's compact organization.

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