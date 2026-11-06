In eastern Nepal, 6,365 refugees from Bhutan living in the Jhapa and Morang districts have been waiting for legal recognition for more than three decades. Without documents recognized by the authorities, they cannot officially work, open bank accounts, register businesses, obtain higher education or receive professional licenses, the Kathmandu Post reports.

Restrictions due to the lack of documents

The community's situation is described in a report by Peace Initiative Bhutan, prepared after visits to Beldangi in Jhapa district and Pathari in Morang district. Representatives of the organization spoke with more than 500 refugees and other stakeholders.

According to Kumar Gurung, Peace Initiative Bhutan's representative in the United States, the camps where the refugees lived have effectively turned into settlements. Their residents pay for water, electricity and waste disposal, but have no access to employment, business or professional opportunities. They also face difficulties obtaining medical care and travelling internationally.

The report states that many people depend on financial support from relatives, informal charitable assistance and donations. This limits their ability to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

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Repatriation and residence in Nepal

Nepal began accepting Nepali-speaking refugees from Bhutan in the early 1990s. Bilateral attempts at a settlement did not yield results, and a third-country resettlement programme began in 2007. By 2016–2017, more than 100,000 refugees had moved, including to the United States, Australia and Norway. Those who were unable or unwilling to leave remained without a final decision on their status.

Those who remain include elderly people, single women, people with disabilities, families living in poverty, as well as children and young people born and raised in Nepal. Community representatives emphasize that for the younger generation, the opportunity to live legally in the country where they grew up is becoming increasingly important.

The report calls for refugees to be urgently issued identity cards or equivalent documents that would give them access to work, banking services, education, healthcare, birth registration and professional activity. For long-term residents of Nepal, including those born in the country, it proposes creating a transparent legal mechanism for obtaining permanent residence and, under appropriate conditions, citizenship.

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