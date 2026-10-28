In Nepal, two-day weekends introduced by the government in April have contributed to the growth of domestic tourism. Hotels and resorts near Kathmandu report more active weekend bookings, Kathmandu Post writes.

Weekend trips

Binayak Shah, president of the Hotel Association Nepal, said that Nepalis' travel habits have changed. According to him, popular destinations for short trips include Pokhara, Dhulikhel and Nagarkot near the Kathmandu Valley. Couples aged 25 to 45, families with schoolchildren and groups of friends travelling by private cars are taking trips more often.

Amita Shrestha, sales and marketing manager at Mystic Mountain Resort in Nagarkot, said it has become easier for guests to plan holidays. Previously, they had to leave after a shortened working day on Friday, but now they can arrive on Saturday and return on Sunday. According to her, weekend bookings have increased to 40–50%.

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Demand beyond the Kathmandu Valley

Ram Sundar Bake, president of the Bagmati chapter of the Hotel Association Nepal, noted that hotels and resorts are now sometimes fully booked on Fridays and Saturdays. Tourists are also travelling more often farther from the Kathmandu Valley — to the Malkot area in Sindhuli, Bandipur, Gorkha and Nuwakot. In his view, this stimulates rural tourism and the promotion of tourist destinations.

Arun Shrestha, founder of Prakriti Resort and Organic Farm, reported that the number of domestic tourists and hiking enthusiasts at the establishment in Haibung, Sindhupalchok district, has increased by up to 50%. At the same time, in Dhulikhel, the effect of the new policy is being constrained by delays in the Bhaktapur–Suryabinayak–Dhulikhel road project, as well as the consequences of floods and landslides.

The Hotel Association Nepal believes that extended weekends are shaping a culture of domestic travel, popularising lesser-known destinations and supporting the local economy — from farmers and transport operators to hotels.

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