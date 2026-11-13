In Nepal, a minibus travelling from Kathmandu fell about 700 metres down a slope near Chisapanigadhi in Bhimphedi Municipality, Makawanpur District. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday. Fourteen people — the driver and 13 passengers — were killed, the Kathmandu Post reports.

The vehicle, which had 14 seats, was carrying 20 people including the driver. According to police, seven injured people were taken to a hospital in Hetauda after the crash: two have already been discharged, two remain under treatment there, and three others were referred to a hospital in Bharatpur.

Possible causes of the crash

Police have not yet established the cause of the crash. Investigators are preliminarily considering the minibus being overloaded and driver fatigue after overnight work. According to their information, the vehicle transported passengers from Sarlahi to Kathmandu on Wednesday evening and set off again at around 2 a.m. on Thursday with passengers heading toward Hetauda.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surviving passenger Sanjay Yadav suggested that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. According to him, the minibus stopped in Chisapanigadhi and, when it resumed its journey, jolted sharply and fell down the slope. Ramesh Bista, head of the district traffic police in Hetauda, said the road at the crash site was wide and had no obvious hazardous features.

Crash investigation

The Makawanpur District Administration has formed a commission to investigate the crash. It is to determine the causes of the accident, assess the condition of the road and possible safety risks, and propose measures to prevent similar incidents. The commission was given seven days to prepare its report.

The 13 victims were residents of Sundarpur in Sarlahi District, where families were preparing for the Chhath festival. Most of them worked in the vegetable and fruit trade in Kathmandu.

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