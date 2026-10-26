In Nepal, three people died and three others went missing after a motorboat accident in Triveni, in the Sangurigadhi-10 rural municipality of Dhankuta district. The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 25, when the vessel was traveling from Kopche in Bhojpur district to Chatara in Sunsari district, Kathmandu Post reports.

There were 16 people on board

The boat with an outboard motor was carrying 15 passengers and an operator. According to Dhankuta district police, the accident occurred at around 2:00 p.m.

Police rescued 12 people, including the boat operator, and took them to a hospital in Chatara. Three victims died there. One of the deceased was 52-year-old Lila Rai from Barahakshetra-1 municipality in Sunsari district. The identities of the other two deceased — a girl aged about six and a man aged around 40 — have not yet been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The search for the missing continues

According to preliminary information, the accident may have occurred due to a brake malfunction. Some passengers swam to safety on their own, while some of those rescued have already returned home. One injured person, 31-year-old Mohan Sunar, is receiving treatment at Chatara Hospital, and his condition is assessed as normal.

The missing persons are believed to be seven-year-old Shivak Magar, 21-year-old Pramila Magar, and 22-year-old Manu Rai. The boat operator, 24-year-old Suman Magar, has been taken into custody. Police are continuing the search and rescue operation.

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