In Nepal, the government on October 16 appointed Buddhist nun and singer Ani Choying Drolma as deputy chair of the Lumbini Development Trust. The position had remained vacant for nearly five months. The appointment drew criticism over unresolved questions concerning her citizenship and financial transactions, Kathmandu Post reports.

Questions about citizenship

Drolma obtained Nepali citizenship by descent on May 31, 1989, listing Kancha Bahadur Lama as her father. In December 2019, Praman Singh Lama, the son of the man named in the document, filed a complaint with Kathmandu police regarding the circumstances under which she obtained citizenship. He stated that his father had died in 1982 and had no family ties to Drolma.

Police requested a copy of the citizenship certificate from the Kathmandu District Administration Office. The institution said it does not retain copies of duplicates, but provided a copy of the register containing the original entry. The investigation made no further progress; a police officer who worked at the department at the time said his contract was not renewed following instructions from management.

Further questions were raised by Drolma's autobiography, in which she wrote that her parents left Tibet in the mid-1950s. Senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi said this information could be relevant in court if a case is filed concerning the legality of acquiring citizenship by descent.

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Financial investigation

In May 2018, the Financial Intelligence Unit of Nepal's central bank examined funds received in Drolma's account at the then Mega Bank because the origin of the money could not be established. The materials were transferred to the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, which froze the account and launched a review.

According to the review, three transfers were made to the account in May 2018 by individuals identified as Hong Kong residents: $579,980, $539,980 and $529,980. Their total amounted to $1.649 million. A senior department official said the investigation had not been formally closed, but was not currently being pursued.

In a video address, Drolma denied allegations concerning her citizenship, possible money laundering and a transaction of 180 million Nepalese rupees, calling them an attempt to discredit her. She said she had not betrayed the country and suggested checking whether a case exists at the Department of Money Laundering Investigation and Nepal's central bank.

Protests against the appointment

Following the appointment, protests took place in Kathmandu and Lumbini demanding that the personnel decision be reversed. Rupandehi district police detained Save Lumbini campaign coordinators Akram Khan and Wajuddin Musalman, saying they had disrupted public order. Campaign participants also demand an impartial review of questions concerning Drolma's citizenship and the origin of funds transferred from abroad.

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