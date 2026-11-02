Late last week, a major fire broke out at the Hotel Good Luck in the village of Dingboche, Nepal, located on the popular tourist route to Everest Base Camp. All guests and staff of the establishment were evacuated, and no deaths or injuries were reported, Anadolu Agency reports.

Probable cause of the fire

According to local media reports, police suspect that the fire may have been caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder in the hotel kitchen. During the fire, thick plumes of smoke rose above the snow-covered Himalayan landscape.

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Snowfall complicated firefighting efforts

Heavy snowfall in the region complicated efforts to extinguish the fire and prevented helicopters from being deployed for rescue or other response operations. The hotel has 17 rooms and is a well-known acclimatization stop for climbers and tourists traveling along the route to the Everest region.

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