In Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, Kukur Tihar, a traditional day honoring dogs, was celebrated on November 8. The event was organized by Nepal’s First Lady Sabina Kafle to pay tribute to dogs for their loyalty and friendship and to draw attention to animal welfare, ECNS reports.

Tradition and animal protection

According to Kafle, the celebration is intended to present Nepal’s cultural traditions to the world and encourage people to treat animals with the same respect in everyday life as they do during the festival.

Nepal’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Ganesh Paudel, said that Kukur Tihar reflects the respect for life embedded in Nepalese traditions. He proposed seeking international recognition of the holiday as the International Day of Kinship with Dogs and Compassion for Animals.

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The minister also called for improving dogs’ welfare through vaccination, sterilization programs and stronger animal protection legislation.

Tika for a search-and-rescue dog

During the ceremony, a search-and-rescue dog of Nepal’s Armed Police was given a tika on its forehead, a sign of blessing. This recognized its work in rescue operations after the August 26 landslide.

Kukur Tihar traditionally falls on the second day of the five-day Tihar festival. On this day, dogs are adorned with marigold garlands, given tikas and treated to special food. During Tihar, rituals are also held in honor of crows and cows, the goddess Lakshmi is worshipped, and the bond between brothers and sisters is celebrated.

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