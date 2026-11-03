Helicopters collide in Nepal, Indian citizen killed — The Hindu

Two helicopters collided while landing in Nepal, killing 47-year-old Indian citizen Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu. The incident occurred on November 3 at a helipad in Periche, in the Solukhumbu district.

Collision during landing

According to The Hindu, helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided at approximately 08:11 local time. This happened in Ward 4 of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality.

Balaramaramadu was aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter. According to Nepal Police, his body was taken to a hospital in Lukla.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured taken to Kathmandu

Also injured was 49-year-old Shailesh Krishna Patel, a native of India who lives in New Zealand and was travelling in the same helicopter. He was taken by a Prabhu Helicopter aircraft to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu.

Nepalese pilots Rabindra Prajapati of Fishtail Air and Prajwal KC of Air Dynasty were also injured. They were also transported to Kathmandu for further treatment. Periche is located on the route to Everest Base Camp, about 150 kilometres northeast of Kathmandu.

Police said the exact number of passengers aboard the two helicopters at the time of the collision is still being determined.

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