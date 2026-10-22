Two Japanese climbers missing in Nepal — The Japan Times

Two Japanese climbers, aged 40 and 25, have gone missing in Nepal. According to a senior official from the local municipality, they have not been in contact since October 15. Local authorities are conducting a search.

Search in the Annapurna massif

As The Japan Times reports, the men were likely climbing Gangapurna mountain in the Annapurna massif or a nearby lower unclimbed peak.

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Gangapurna stands 7,455 meters above sea level. Local authorities are using helicopters and drones in the search, but no trace of the missing climbers has been found so far.

Japanese Embassy's response

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal said it is in contact with the families of the missing climbers and other people involved and is providing them with the maximum possible assistance. The embassy has not disclosed the men's names.

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