The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 13:10 in an NFL game thanks to Tyler Bass's 57-yard field goal at the final buzzer. The result allowed Buffalo to improve the best record in the American Football Conference to 10 wins and one loss.

Decisive field goal

According to Sky Sports, with 15 seconds left in the game, the Chiefs ended their drive without gaining any yards. Their punt from their own 11-yard line was partially touched by Joe Andreessen. Greg Dortch picked up the ball and returned it 17 yards to the Kansas City 39-yard line with four seconds remaining.

About 12 minutes earlier, Bass also made a 54-yard field goal to tie the score at 10:10. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 46-yard attempt a little more than five minutes before the end that could have put his team ahead.

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Playing in rain and cold

James Cook rushed for 117 yards and scored a touchdown on a five-yard run. Kansas City's only touchdown was scored by Emmett Johnson, who rushed for 72 yards and carried the ball in on a one-yard run.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions, both of which occurred inside the Chiefs' 20-yard line. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 16 completions on 29 attempts for 174 yards. The game was played in rain and cold wind, with the feels-like temperature reaching minus 5.

The Bills earned their seventh straight victory and matched their best start to a season since 1991. In the teams' seventh regular-season meeting since 2020, Buffalo improved the head-to-head record to 6:1, including winning their sixth straight game against the Chiefs. At the same time, the Chiefs hold a 4:0 advantage in the playoffs.

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