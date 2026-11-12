In the Netherlands, the governing coalition has come under significant pressure after the centrist D66 and the centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) reached an agreement with the opposition to support a tax plan, leaving aside the coalition’s third partner, VVD.

Tax agreement

As Politico Europe reports, ahead of parliamentary debates and a vote on Thursday, D66, led by Prime Minister Rob Jetten, and CDA reached an agreement with the progressive opposition parties PRO and Volt. The deal provides for shifting approximately €1 billion in tax burden from property to income.

This change meets one of the key demands of PRO, the largest opposition party. The agreement left VVD, which is part of the coalition alongside D66 and CDA, out of the deal.

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VVD reaction

VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz said on Wednesday evening that she was surprised by the agreement. She called it bad for the Netherlands and contrary to the coalition agreement.

Yeşilgöz also said that if D66 and CDA vote together with PRO and Volt, the coalition will have to assess whether it can continue working together. Later on Wednesday, D66 and CDA said they would stick to the agreement and would not revise it.

Jetten is expected to take part in the debate and vote in the House of Representatives, causing him to miss the European Political Community meeting in Dublin. The D66, VVD and CDA coalition is a minority government: it holds 66 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives and 22 of the 75 seats in the Senate.

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