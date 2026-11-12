Researchers at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, analyzed medications for long-term drug treatment of depression. Escitalopram, duloxetine and agomelatine performed particularly well in the analysis, Der Spiegel reports.

115 studies and more than 30,000 participants

A research group led by Henricus Ruhé and Paul van Haaren published the analysis in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry. The authors reviewed 54,231 records on antidepressants in various databases and selected 115 studies involving a total of 30,428 participants.

The selected papers made it possible to assess the long-term effectiveness of the medications and patients’ willingness to continue therapy. The reference medication in the study was fluoxetine, chosen for comparison as the first selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor to become widely used in clinical practice.

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Differences in treatment discontinuation

Patients taking escitalopram or duloxetine were less likely to discontinue treatment than those prescribed fluoxetine. By contrast, reboxetine and milnacipran were more often discontinued early. An additional analysis also found more discontinuations of bupropion treatment compared with fluoxetine.

Overall, bupropion and reboxetine showed weaker results. At the same time, the researchers noted that additional studies are needed to draw well-founded conclusions about other medications. Henricus Ruhé stressed that the choice of an antidepressant should be individualized: doctors must consider the balance between a medication’s benefits and its side effects for each patient.

The authors also referred to a previous review, according to which combining antidepressants with psychotherapy, as well as psychotherapy without medication, has a higher likelihood of a lasting effect than treatment with antidepressants alone.

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