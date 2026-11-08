In the Netherlands, court bailiffs acting on behalf of Jaguar Land Rover in August seized digital records at the offices of Chinese carmaker BYD in Schiedam and Hoofddorp, according to The Guardian, citing The Sunday Times.

Lawsuit over the Ti7 model

The seizure took place ahead of court proceedings in The Hague. The court is to determine whether BYD must answer allegations that its seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV, the Ti7, infringes intellectual property rights relating to the Land Rover Defender.

According to The Sunday Times, JLR suspects BYD of reverse-engineering certain technologies that may have been used in the Ti7. JLR sought to obtain the digital records before they could be destroyed. JLR and BYD declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.

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Comparison with the Defender

Automotive experts have compared the Ti7 with the Defender since the model went on sale in China in September last year. BYD plans to launch the Ti7 in the UK in January at a price of £47,995 — more than £20,000 cheaper than the Defender.

On its website, BYD describes the model as a vehicle with a distinctly boxy profile and a bulky design. The price of the seven-seat Defender 110 in the UK starts at £68,465. JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, sold 29,500 Defenders at retail from July to September this year, compared with 25,370 during the same period a year earlier.

Previous dispute

This is not JLR’s first legal case against a Chinese manufacturer over the alleged copying of a vehicle. In 2019, the company won a case against Jiangling Motor Corporation, securing an end to sales of a model it considered a copy of its vehicle.

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