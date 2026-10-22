In Niger, according to local media reports, Austrian and Swiss citizens who were kidnapped in 2025 have been freed. After their release, the women were flown to Benghazi in eastern Libya, Deutsche Welle reports, citing Libyan media.

Kidnappings in 2025

Austrian authorities identified their citizen as Eva G. She is over 70 years old. The woman was kidnapped in January 2025 in the desert city of Agadez in central Niger. The Swiss citizen, whom media identify as Claudia Abbt, was kidnapped in April 2025. She is reportedly 69 years old.

It is unknown which group held the women and what demands it made. In a video released by the Libyan television channel al-Masar TV, the women appeared physically exhausted. Deutsche Welle notes that it was unable to independently verify the footage.

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Reports of an operation

In the video, both women thanked Libya's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Khalifa Haftar, and his son Saddam for their release. According to media reports, Haftar led the release operation. Eva G. said that she had been held hostage for one year and nine months, while Abbt said she was happy to be free again.

Niger and Libya share a long border in the Sahara. In Libya, the UN-recognized administration of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and its rivals in the east of the country, supported by Haftar, are competing for power.

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