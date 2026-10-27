In seven Nigerian states, over the six months following the 2023 presidential election, the number of recorded attacks on civilians fell from 401 to 383, while the estimated death toll rose from 549 to 759. This is according to an analysis of conflict data conducted by Premium Times Nigeria.

The number of incidents classified as violence against civilians declined by 4.5%, while the estimated death toll increased by 38.3%. The study covered the states of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger and Benue. It compared identical 182-day periods before and after election day, excluding election day itself.

Rise in the death toll in Benue

The largest increase in the estimated death toll was recorded in Benue State, from 111 to 315. The increase of 204 people accounted for almost the entire combined rise of 210 deaths across the seven states.

The number of recorded attacks after the vote declined in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Kebbi. At the same time, it rose in Sokoto from 38 to 58 cases, and in Benue from 45 to 61. In Niger State, the figure changed little: 41 incidents before the election and 42 afterward.

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The trend in the estimated death toll did not match the number of incidents. In particular, in Zamfara, where the number of attacks declined, the estimated death toll rose from 136 to 154. In Sokoto, it increased from 45 to 98.

Comparison with previous elections

The report also compared the periods around the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. After the 2019 election, the number of recorded incidents in the same seven states rose from 83 to 147, while after the 2015 election it increased from 29 to 40.

Overall, ACLED recorded 69 incidents in the pre- and post-election periods around the 2015 election, 230 around the 2019 election and 784 around the 2023 election. At the same time, the publication stresses that these data do not prove a causal link between elections and attacks, and that changes in the availability and number of sources reporting on conflicts complicate direct comparisons between different years.

ACLED compiles death estimates based on reports of individual incidents, so they should not be regarded as independently verified death figures.

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