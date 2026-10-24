In Zamfara state in northwestern Nigeria, an armed group led by Dankarami Gwaska attacked a military base and gold mining sites in the Bindin area of the Dansadau emirate. Fourteen soldiers and mobile police personnel were killed in the attack, while the attackers looted the base’s arsenal, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Residents flee and extortion

The following day, Gwaska’s representatives arrived in Bindin and demanded financial compensation from the community for weapons that his fighters allegedly lost after several members of the group were killed. Residents confirmed that these people were killed in Bindin, but said they were killed not by the military, but by rival armed groups.

Afterward, Gwaska’s men, according to the outlet, killed dozens of artisanal miners in Bindin and imposed a “protection levy” of 50 million Nigerian naira on the local community and neighboring farming settlements. Residents claim that in the two weeks after the attack on the base, the group collected about 360 million naira from the communities. The destruction of the military base, which locals called the town’s only line of defense, forced almost the entire population to leave the area.

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Attacks on the road

Separately, residents described the actions of another leader known as Rambo. According to them, he began attacking vulnerable communities after local self-defense groups in Yantasha killed his subordinates and seized their weapons. Rambo’s men also planted improvised explosive devices on the Magami—Hannutara—Dansadau road, causing traffic on it to be suspended for three days.

The Nigerian army said that sappers discovered two sites where explosive devices had been planted: one munition was detonated in a controlled manner, while the other was neutralized. However, the day after the demining operation, Rambo’s men, according to Premium Times Nigeria, attacked a civilian convoy traveling from Dansadau to Gusau under military escort. Several passengers were killed, and their vehicles were set on fire.

Area of illegal gold mining

Bindin is located near the Kwiambana forest, which connects Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger states. Illegal gold mines operate in the area. According to residents and security sources, previous arrangements between Gwaska’s group, communities and mine operators had earlier contributed to an influx of more than 10,000 workers into Dansadau. At the same time, the outlet reported that increased levies on workers heightened tensions and led to clashes.

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