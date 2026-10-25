Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of 18 presidential candidates and their vice-presidential running mates cleared to contest the election on January 16, 2027. Of the 22 registered parties, the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the Youth Party did not nominate candidates, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party withdrew its presidential nomination during the candidate substitution period, Premium Times reports.

Main contenders

The cleared candidates include incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement, former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party, and former Senator Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tinubu, who won the 2023 presidential election, is seeking a second term and has again chosen Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Abubakar, who came second in the 2023 election, is running with former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi. Peter Obi’s running mate is former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

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Women and candidates’ ages

The list includes two female presidential candidates: Ada Okwori of the National Democratic Party and Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement. Another four women are running for vice president: Peace Igobia of APP, Nafisat Usaku of DLA, Hannah Konto of LP, and Patience Kay of YPP.

The presidential candidates range in age from 35 to 79. The oldest is 79-year-old Atiku Abubakar, while the youngest is 35-year-old Moses Adebisi, the DLA candidate. The vice-presidential candidates are aged between 35 and 80.

According to the outlet, INEC may add Accord Party candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, whose candidacy was approved by a court. In that case, the number of presidential contenders will rise to 19.

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