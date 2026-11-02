In Nigeria’s Plateau State, armed attackers assaulted a military checkpoint in the Riyom area, killed one serviceman and stole two weapons, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Shooting at the checkpoint

The attack occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Sopp checkpoint in Ungwan-Boka, where troops of Operation Enduring Peace were stationed. According to the outlet, the attackers opened fire on the military from different directions, after which a shootout began. They later fled into the bushes.

Search for the attackers

The spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Oteh, confirmed the attack and called it deliberate and unprovoked. According to him, the military normalized the situation in the area and launched an operation to search for those involved in order to detain them and recover the stolen weapons.

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Oteh also said that the military had increased surveillance to prevent new security breaches and reassure local residents of their safety. He urged residents to remain calm, continue their usual activities and provide law enforcement agencies with reliable information that could help find the attackers.

Security problems persist in parts of Plateau State, according to the outlet: communities have faced repeated attacks, killings and kidnappings.

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