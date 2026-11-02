Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission has released the final list of candidates for the 2027 National Assembly elections in Plateau State. The list includes 12 contenders for three Senate seats — four in each district, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Candidates in Plateau districts

In Plateau North, the All Progressives Congress nominated former Senator Simon Mwadkwon. His rivals will be Rose Mwanti of the African Democratic Congress, Musa Bature of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and Dalyop Gwotson of the Peoples Democratic Party. In 2023, Mwadkwon ran for the Senate on the Peoples Democratic Party ticket.

In Plateau Central, Bitrus Kasawe is running for the All Progressives Congress. His opponents will be Yusuf Bello of the African Democratic Congress, Yusuf Ishaku of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and Timothy Golu of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Prominent politicians on the list

Incumbent Plateau Central Senator Diket Plang, who has represented the district since June 2023, was not included in the released list. The All Progressives Congress nominated Kasawe in his place.

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In Plateau South, former state governor Simon Lalong became the candidate for this party. He will compete against former Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung of the African Democratic Congress, Peter Dandam of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and Johnbull Shekarau of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Lalong won the Senate seat for Plateau South in 2023 after serving two terms as state governor. Dalung served as minister of youth and sports development under President Muhammadu Buhari and is now running for the Senate on the African Democratic Congress ticket.

Overall, candidates from 21 political parties are competing for 109 seats in Nigeria’s Senate. Candidates from four parties are represented in the three districts of Plateau State.

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