Military personnel of the Whirl Stroke operational task force seized two AK-47 rifles after a gunfight with an armed group in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria. This was reported by Premium Times.

Gunfight after intelligence report

According to the military, the unit was deployed to the area after receiving intelligence about suspected criminals who, they said, had posed as herders and moved into Guma from neighboring Nasarawa State. Upon arrival, the troops came under fire, returned fire and forced the armed men to flee.

Acting media information officer of the task force Ahmad Zubairu said there were no military casualties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Items seized

During a subsequent search of the area, the military found two AK-47 rifles, four empty magazines, eight calves, three mobile phones, a document with a national identification number, and 20 naira. Whirl Stroke commander Moses Gara praised the troops’ actions and urged them to continue intelligence-led operations and strengthen engagement with local communities.

Earlier, military personnel from the same task force reported the rescue of two kidnapped people on the Naka–Ahume road in Benue State. According to them, suspected kidnappers abandoned the victims after a gunfight and fled.

Read us on