Nollywood film industry veteran Diewait Ikpechukwu has died in Nigeria at the age of 71. According to family sources, the actor died on Thursday, and his death was confirmed on Friday by Abubakar Yakubu, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Yakubu announced Ikpechukwu’s death on Instagram and called him a legend. According to the publication, the actor had been ill for some time, but the circumstances of his death remained unclear. Information about the funeral had also not been made public at the time of publication.

Film career

Ikpechukwu entered acting through television: he was invited to take part in the Nigerian Television production Second Chance. He made his feature-film debut in 1998, playing a traditional ruler in Evil Men, directed by Chico Ejiro. Pete Edochie, Alex Usifo and Liz Benson also appeared in the film.

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Over a career spanning more than 25 years, the actor became known for roles as elders, traditional rulers and other authoritative characters. He appeared, among others, in The August Meeting, The Guilty, Royal Palace, Across the River, Python King, Omera and Ìjé Love. In the 2022 film Ìjé Love, he played King Obumneme.

Football, radio and guild work

Before his acting career, Ikpechukwu played football, worked as a sports commentator on radio and managed football teams. In the 1970s, he played as a right winger for Blue Diamonds of Nsukka and Kaduna Rocks, and also captained the Kaduna State Polytechnic football team, which won the Nigerian Polytechnic Games in 1976.

Ikpechukwu was also the first chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. In this role, he organized seminars for aspiring actors and urged them to develop professional skills and not rush to gain popularity.

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