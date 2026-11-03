Nigeria’s National Assembly Constitution Review Committee has proposed creating 74 additional seats for women in the two chambers of the federal parliament. The initiative provides for 37 new seats each in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The proposal was announced by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who is also deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. According to Premium Times, lawmakers are already considering a bill on special seats for women in the National Assembly and state legislatures.

Seats in both chambers

If approved, each of Nigeria’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, will receive one additional seat in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The committee also proposed adding three special seats for women to the legislative assemblies of each state. These seats are not to displace existing elective seats.

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Bamidele said the proposed mechanism should operate for 16 years, or four electoral cycles, after which it should undergo a comprehensive review.

States’ consent is required

According to Bamidele, federal lawmakers are already engaging with state legislatures, as their consent is necessary for constitutional amendments. He described the special seats not as a partisan initiative, but as a way to expand women’s participation in political life and public administration.

Women have historically held a small share of seats in Nigeria’s National Assembly, although they make up nearly half of the country’s population. Supporters of reserving seats believe it will help overcome barriers to women’s participation in elections, including high campaign costs, party candidate-nomination practices, discrimination and gender-based violence. At the same time, critics question whether such seats comply with the principle of equal representation and emphasize the need to reform political parties and the electoral system.

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