Nigeria’s House of Representatives has begun considering a bill to regulate advance rent payments and protect tenants in the Federal Capital Territory, which includes Abuja. Bill HB.2839 passed its first reading on October 22. It provides for prohibiting homeowners, agents and property managers from forcibly demanding that a tenant pay more than 12 months’ rent in advance.

As Premium Times reports, the bill does not abolish advance payments or require landlords to accept monthly payments. At the same time, demanding payment of two or three years’ rent in advance could become an offence if the document is adopted. A tenant will be able to voluntarily pay for a period exceeding one year, but only if they initiate such an offer themselves, without coercion, threats or discrimination, and if the agreement is recorded in writing.

Contracts and refunds

The bill also requires landlords or their authorised agents to enter into written tenancy agreements. They must specify the amount and payment schedule, the lease term, deposits, fees, other payments, as well as the rights and obligations of the parties. Before a contract is concluded, the tenant must be informed of the nature, amount and legal basis of mandatory charges, and after payment, must be issued a receipt or electronic confirmation.

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The bill provides for the establishment of the Federal Capital Territory Rent Regulation and Tenant Protection Authority. It will consider complaints, conduct inspections, facilitate mediation, issue compliance orders and be able to order the return of unlawfully obtained funds. A tenant who paid an advance in violation of the limit will be able to apply to this body for a refund. Decisions may be appealed to the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Fines and limits of regulation

For intentionally demanding or receiving unlawful advance rent, the bill proposes fines ranging from ₦500,000 to ₦5 million for individuals and from ₦5 million to ₦20 million for legal entities. A court will also be able to order the return of funds, compensation for proven damages and payment of legal costs. Separately, the document prohibits unlawful eviction, including threats, violence, the disconnection of essential services, changing locks or damaging a tenant’s property without legal grounds.

At the same time, the initiative does not set a cap on rent prices, limit rent increases when a contract is renewed, or establish maximum agency or contract fees. A landlord will still be able to demand payment for a full year in advance. After the first reading, the bill must pass further stages of consideration in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and receive the president’s signature before its provisions can take effect.

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