In Nigeria, the deposed traditional ruler of Ipetumodu in Osun State, Joseph Oloyede, has filed a lawsuit against state governor Ademola Adeleke and other officials. He is asking the court to prevent the appointment of a new Apetumodu — the traditional ruler of Ipetumodu — pending consideration of the main lawsuit.

Lawsuit against the appointment of a successor

As Premium Times reports, citing Punch, Oloyede applied to the Osun State High Court in Ile-Ife together with three representatives of the Latimogun royal family from the Aribile ruling house in Ipetumodu. The case was registered under number HIF/50/2026.

In an application dated 16 September 2026, the plaintiffs ask for an interim injunction that would prevent the defendants, their representatives or agents from filling the vacant position or appointing another person in place of Oloyede until the main lawsuit is resolved.

Oloyede claims that the governor and relevant state officials did not inform him of any violations before his removal. The lawsuit mentions a removal order dated 7 May, which, according to the applicant, was published by The Guardian newspaper on 11 May.

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Hearing postponed

The hearing in the case was postponed due to a dispute over the service of hearing notices on the parties. Only the plaintiffs' lawyer, O. Ogbewe, and the representative of the fifth defendant, Soji Oyetayo, were present in court.

Judge Dapo Adeniji scheduled the next hearing for 21 January 2027 and ordered that new court notices be issued and served on the defendants.

Reason for removal

According to Premium Times, Oloyede, who holds US and Nigerian citizenship, was sentenced in the United States in August 2025 to 56 months in prison in a case involving a $4.2 million fraud scheme targeting COVID-19 relief fund money. After receiving a certified copy of the US court decision in May, Osun State authorities removed him from office, declared the Apetumodu throne vacant and announced the start of the procedure to appoint a new ruler.

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