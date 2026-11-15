Nigeria’s military said it freed 125 abducted people during operations in various regions of the country from November 6 to 12. According to the Defence Headquarters, the military also killed eight people it described as terrorists and detained 10 suspected accomplices and logistics suppliers, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Major General Michael Onoja, director of defence media operations, 12 people whom the military described as terrorists, as well as their family members, also surrendered during the operations.

Largest operation in Borno State

The largest rescue took place in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria. The military reported the release of 119 travellers who were abducted on November 6 on the Dutsen-Kura — Bulazarama — Kamuya road in Buratai, in Biu Local Government Area.

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According to the military, units pursued the attackers along the Mangari — Doro road, after which they abandoned the captives. Those freed included 69 men, 35 women and 15 children. Improvised explosive devices were also found in the operational area.

Operations in other states

In Zamfara State, the military reported freeing abducted people during separate operations. More people were freed after an attack on passengers on the Kombo — Gurusu road in Bukuyyum Local Government Area. The military found the driver, who had been abducted along with the passengers, dead.

The military also reported raids on suspected hideouts of armed groups in Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara and Oyo states. According to the military, weapons and ammunition were seized during the operations and group camps were destroyed. In Niger State, units in Kainji Lake National Park detonated five improvised explosive devices, repelled two attacks and killed two people described as suspected terrorists.

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