Authorities in Nigeria’s northern Katsina State said local hunters killed 14 suspected bandits during a clash following an attack on travellers in the Bakori Local Government Area. Premium Times Nigeria reports, citing the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu.

Attack on travellers

According to Mu’azu, at about 1:28 a.m. on 23 October, security agencies received information about 26 armed men on 13 motorcycles heading towards the Dawan-Laila forest in Bakori. Authorities also had information about a possible mass abduction in neighbouring communities.

At about 1:31 p.m., officials were informed that the armed men had attacked travellers from the Kakumi area who were heading to a market in Illela, Sokoto State. According to authorities, the attackers set fire to the private vehicle of 50-year-old Jamilu Lawal, who was travelling with three other people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dead and injured

Hunters from Gidan-Wawo village in the Kakumi area mobilised and engaged the attackers in a gunfight. State authorities claim that 14 suspected bandits were killed during the clash, while three passengers in the vehicle were rescued.

According to the official’s statement, Lawal died in the burning vehicle. A 29-year-old hunter, Mohammed Jidda, was also killed. Another hunter, 25-year-old Usman Sunday, sustained a minor gunshot wound and is receiving treatment.

Premium Times Nigeria notes that the casualty figures could not be independently verified. Mu’azu also reported a risk of a retaliatory attack by the armed group. State authorities said they were working with security agencies to prevent further attacks.

Read us on