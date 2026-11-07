Nigerian authorities said that about 160 compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations are operating in the country, while another 170 facilities are at various stages of development and licensing. Ismaeil Ahmed, head of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, announced this at the opening of an integrated CNG filling station in Karu.

As Premium Times Nigeria writes, the initiative has attracted approximately $2.6 billion in private investment in less than two years. Ahmed called investor interest evidence that the country’s CNG market has moved beyond the initial stage of development.

New facilities and transport

According to Ahmed, some stations are awaiting approvals and licenses from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA. President Bola Tinubu also ordered the deployment of additional infrastructure: 1,500 units in February and another 500 in August. They are expected to be commissioned this year and at the beginning of next year.

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The head of the initiative said that on certain routes in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and between Kano and Katsina, the use of CNG buses has reduced fares by 30–40%. According to him, on some routes, passengers who previously paid from 3,000 to 4,000 naira now pay about 1,500 naira. At the same time, Ahmed acknowledged that the existing CNG vehicle fleet is still insufficient to meet demand.

The filling station in Karu

The station opened in Karu combines a compressor and fuel dispensing equipment in one complex and has dual-nozzle pumps that allow vehicles to be refueled from both sides. Mubarak Danbatta, chief executive officer of Rolling Energy Limited, said that it can serve about 150 vehicles per day, depending on cylinder size and pressure. The vehicle conversion center at the station is designed for approximately 12 vehicles daily.

Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s State House Temitope Fashedemi said the facility was created on the site of an abandoned fuel depot. According to him, the State House provided the site and existing infrastructure, while the private partner financed the restoration and modernization of the complex.

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