The Nigerian military said that four senior commanders of ISWAP, a group that emerged after Boko Haram split, were killed during an operation in Borno State in the country’s northeast. Among those killed, according to the military, was Abu Hajara, a member of the group’s Shura Council.

Clash in the Kukawa area

The operation took place late on October 31 in the Kukawa Local Government Area after militants attacked military positions. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by Operation Hadin Kai’s acting media information officer, Captain Mohammed Goni.

The military also named Abul Walid among those killed, describing him as a close associate of ISWAP’s overall leader, Ba Shuwa. According to the military, two high-ranking Arab fighters and several other members of the group were also killed in the clash.

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Air support

According to the military, Nigerian units, supported by aircraft, repelled the attack and seized weapons, ammunition and communications equipment. Three days earlier, 55 militants, including several commanders, were reportedly killed in another clash in Buni Yadi.

ISWAP emerged after Boko Haram split in 2016 and operates in the Lake Chad Basin, including in Nigeria and neighboring countries. The insurgency in northeastern Nigeria, which began in 2009, has led to the deaths of thousands of people, the displacement of millions of residents and disruptions to humanitarian operations in the region.

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