Nigeria’s House of Representatives has adopted a resolution calling on the federal government to preserve the original route of the Lagos–Calabar coastal highway through Ondo State and the Escravos–Oghoye–Ugborodo corridor in Delta State. Lawmakers called for a review of the proposed realignment, which could cause the road to bypass a number of coastal communities.

As Premium Times reports, the initiative was introduced by lawmaker Thomas Ereyitomi, who represents Delta State. Legislators said moving the road inland could undermine the project’s original goals of improving transport links, trade and economic opportunities in the region.

Reasons for changing the route

The coastal highway is intended to connect communities and economic hubs along Nigeria’s Atlantic coast, from Lagos to Calabar in Cross River State. The project initially envisaged a corridor of about 700 kilometres.

The federal government explained that potential changes on certain sections were due to difficult terrain, flooding, weak soils and climate risks. Works Minister Dave Umahi said that on the relevant section, the government plans to use parts of the existing East-West Road without abandoning the broader coastal highway project.

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Lawmakers’ proposals

The House of Representatives believes that any route changes should undergo an independent assessment of engineering requirements, environmental consequences, socio-economic impact and total costs throughout the road’s service life.

Ereyitomi said the original route would improve access to communities and oil and gas infrastructure facilities, including the Chevron tank farm and the Escravos Gas-to-Liquids plant. He also called for consideration of the costs of additional road length, bridges, soil reinforcement, environmental measures, compensation, flood protection and future maintenance.

Lawmaker Mark Esset proposed that the Ministry of Works submit an environmental impact assessment of the highway to the House. Another lawmaker, Ademorin Kuye, called for alternative connections for communities that could be cut off from the main road, including through reinforced coastal access roads.

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