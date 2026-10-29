In Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Nigeria, armed attackers shot dead religious teacher Sheikh Yahya Ibrahim Masussuka and Adama Abubakar on October 26, 2026. One of the sheikh's acquaintances described Abubakar as his close friend. Premium Times Nigeria reports that the attack occurred near Masussuka's home in the Karambanin Dan Abba area of Bakin Kasuwa.

According to police, the men were attacked by two armed individuals riding a motorcycle. Law enforcement said the shooting occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. At the same time, the deceased's neighbor, Aliyu Ladan, told the outlet that he heard gunshots at around 8:30 p.m., after the evening Isha prayer.

Neighbor's account

According to Ladan, he saw Masussuka leave the house and found him on the ground after several shots were fired. The neighbor called for help and assisted in taking the man to hospital. Police said a doctor pronounced Masussuka and Abubakar dead at the hospital.

The teacher's wife, Fatima, told PUNCH that she had returned to the house for a bag her husband had forgotten when she heard four gunshots.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interrupted lesson and investigation

That same evening, Masussuka's student and associate Abdulrahim Sabiu was preparing a studio in the Hain-Gada area, where the sheikh regularly held evening classes. Sabiu turned on the air conditioner and waited for the teacher between 8:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m., but instead received news of the shooting.

One acquaintance familiar with events after the attack also reported injuries to a driver named Suleiman and a woman, as well as damage to a Toyota RAV4 vehicle. The outlet noted that it could not independently verify the severity of the injuries or inspect the vehicle, while the initial police statement contained no information about other victims.

The extremist group Ansaru claimed responsibility for the attack, but the claim was not independently confirmed. Police have not publicly identified the attackers. Police Commissioner Ali Fage instructed tactical and operational units to investigate the killings and find those involved. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu condemned the killings and ordered a thorough investigation.

Read us on