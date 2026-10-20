In Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, police detained five men aged between 21 and 44 over T-shirts bearing the slogan “Tinubu Must Go!” against President Bola Tinubu. They were charged with criminal conspiracy, incitement to public disturbance, breach of public order and hooliganism.

As Deutsche Welle reports, police said the detentions took place during a routine patrol. Law enforcement officers also claim to have found substances they consider likely to be illegal drugs, as well as other items, on the men. Police stressed that they are not being persecuted for their political views.

Movement meeting blocked

Two weeks after the detentions, police in the northern state of Kano blocked access to the venue of a planned meeting of participants in the “Tinubu Must Go!” movement. Law enforcement explained their actions by public safety considerations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Amnesty International, as reported by AFP, said that those detained were supporters of the opposition African Democratic Congress. Amnesty International Nigeria Executive Director Isa Sanusi called the actions an alarming trend of suppressing the right to freedom of association and expression. According to him, people have the right to support or not support political parties and candidates.

Reasons for discontent

The “Tinubu Must Go!” movement opposes President Tinubu’s current administration and says it intends to mobilize supporters ahead of Nigeria’s presidential elections in January 2027. Its demands concern not only a change of government: the country is experiencing one of its worst economic crises in recent times, amid high food prices, inflation and a sharp rise in transport costs.

Nigeria’s northern regions also continue to face a difficult security situation, particularly in rural areas. For more than a decade, Boko Haram and its factions have waged an armed insurgency against the state, which, according to DW, has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of residents.

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