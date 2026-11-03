In Nigeria’s Nasarawa State, military personnel and officers of the State Security Service detained Mukaila Iliyasu, whom security forces suspect of kidnapping, while he was receiving 200,000 naira. According to Premium Times, the detention took place on October 29 in Akwabi, in the Eggon Local Government Area.

Joint operation

Ahmad Zubairu, the acting media information officer of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, said that State Security Service officers alerted Sector 2 troops about a threat against a woman.

According to him, the woman was allegedly being demanded 200,000 naira and threatened with kidnapping if she refused to pay the money. The military and security service officers then conducted a joint operation to detain the suspect.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Money handover

As Zubairu noted, one of the military personnel acted undercover, posing as the person who was to hand over the money. Iliyasu was detained while receiving the funds, which were seized by law enforcement officers.

The suspect was handed over to the State Security Service for further investigation and possible criminal prosecution. Operation Whirl Stroke commander and commander of the Nigerian Army’s 5th Division Moses Gara praised the coordination between military personnel and security service officers and urged them to continue sharing intelligence.

Read us on