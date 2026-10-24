In Nigeria’s Anambra State, police detained Chima Ofoeke, who is suspected of murdering his former girlfriend, Mmesoma Umeorine. According to police, the woman disappeared on October 16 in the community of Uga, in the Aguata Local Government Area.

Detention after missing person report

As Premium Times reports, the woman’s mother filed a report about her disappearance with the police unit in Umuchu. State police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said that law enforcement officers, acting on intelligence and together with members of the local security outfit Agunechemba, detained the man identified as the likely former boyfriend of the deceased.

According to Ikenga, during the initial investigation, Ofoeke, who is from Ebonyi State, allegedly confessed to the murder after the woman ended her relationship with him. He also, police say, showed investigators the location where Umeorine’s remains were found.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case transferred to state investigators

Anambra State Commissioner of Police Nnanna Ama ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for a comprehensive investigation. He urged residents to promptly report missing persons and other suspicious activity to law enforcement.

A video of the detention obtained by the outlet shows security officers questioning the man. In the recording, he is holding a sack and, according to Premium Times, admits that the body of his former girlfriend is inside. The investigation is ongoing.

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