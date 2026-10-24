In Suleja, Niger State, Nigeria, police found an abandoned Toyota Highlander and two children aged 8 and 12 who disappeared with the vehicle on 19 October. The car was found along the Abuja–Kaduna highway, and the children were unharmed, Premium Times reports.

According to police, the father brought the children to a public school in Suleja to enroll them, but they were not admitted because their documents were incomplete. The man left the vehicle on the roadside, gave the keys to the children and went to a nearby computer centre to make copies of the documents. When he returned, he found neither the vehicle nor the children.

The missing-person report was received by the police division in Maje at about 10:32. Officers questioned the school guards and began searching along the highway. According to police, the children said they had fallen asleep while waiting for their father. The vehicle, bearing registration number ABJ 810 GZ, was recovered and searched, and the investigation is ongoing.

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Other arrests

The state police crime bulletin also reports the arrest of 30-year-old Bello Darlington in the Maikunkele area of Minna. According to police, he is suspected of cyberbullying, spreading false information and defamation over videos on the TikTok account wethepeoplegovernment. Law enforcement officers claim that in one video he accused the police commissioner and the head of an institution of conspiring to take a person's life. Other videos from the account are being examined.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Safiya Tukur. According to law enforcement, she is suspected of inflicting a deep cut on her husband with a sharp object during a domestic dispute on 15 October in the Darusalam area of Minna. The victim was taken to hospital, and the woman was charged and remanded in custody pending trial.

Motorcycle and cows

Separately, police reported the arrest of a man suspected of attempting to steal a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number MNA 66 US in the Masaba area. The motorcycle was recovered, and officers are searching for an alleged accomplice, Aliyu Baba-Ndachiko. In Mokwa, 57-year-old Yusuf Sani was arrested on suspicion of keeping two stolen cows. According to police, he said he had received the animals for safekeeping from Abdullahi Dandamega, who is being sought.

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