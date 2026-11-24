In Germany, foreign nationals authorities are sending Afghan refugees orders to appear at Afghanistan’s diplomatic missions, where representatives of the Taliban movement are already working. Such visits may be required, among other things, to establish identity while preparing for deportation, Tagesschau reports.

Afghanistan has an embassy in Berlin and general consulates in Bonn and Munich. The German government refers to Taliban representatives working there as consular officials. At the same time, media reports have said that the Taliban have effectively taken control of these institutions.

Hundreds of orders to appear

According to Bavaria’s Interior Ministry, 561 orders for personal appearances at Afghan consulates have been issued in the state since the beginning of 2026. In Baden-Württemberg, the Ministry of Justice and Migration reported 192 such orders.

Migration lawyer Matthias Hollerer represents an Afghan man whom an authority in Augsburg ordered to appear at the consulate, even though the man already has a valid passport. According to the lawyer, his client fears that information obtained at the consulate could be used against his family in Afghanistan.

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Conflicting court practice

The Taliban require a personal appearance at a consulate before agreeing to accept an Afghan citizen in the event of deportation, the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Justice confirmed. Since 2024, Germany has deported more than 300 people to Afghanistan: initially only those convicted of criminal offenses, and since the summer of 2026, also people without criminal records.

Hollerer challenged the order to appear in court. In two urgent cases, the Cologne Administrative Court sided with Afghan citizens, pointing to the lack of necessity for such a visit and questioning whether the consulate would verify only the applicants’ identities. At the same time, the Karlsruhe Administrative Court found a similar order lawful.

Germany’s federal government stated that it recognizes the state of Afghanistan but does not politically recognize the Taliban government. In the government’s view, the absence of such recognition does not in itself preclude an obligation to appear at a mission. Asked about possible pressure during interviews at consulates, the government said that the specific procedures for such meetings are determined by the countries of origin.

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