In Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party retained first place in a new ZDF “Political Barometer” poll, receiving 28% support. As Der Spiegel reports, AfD’s result remained unchanged compared with the poll two weeks earlier.

Support for the Union declined

If the Bundestag election were held next Sunday, the Union would receive 21% of the vote, one percentage point less than in the previous survey. The Social Democratic Party of Germany gained one point and received 14%.

The Greens remained at 15%, the Left received 10%, and the Free Democratic Party received 3%. According to the poll, this result is insufficient for the FDP to enter the Bundestag.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coalition without a majority

Other parties collectively received 9% support, while none of them reached the 3% mark. According to the poll results, the current coalition of the Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany would not have a majority of its own.

The Forschungsgruppe Wahlen survey for ZDF was conducted by telephone and online from November 24 to 26. It involved 1,245 randomly selected eligible voters. The margin of error is approximately three percentage points for a result at the 40% level and about two points for a result at the 10% level.

Read us on